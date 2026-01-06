Home

US will enter Iran to arrest Ali Khamenei: Reports

Ali Khamenei, 87, has been under the highest level of protection, given his stature.

New Delhi: The world has not yet recovered from the military action in Venezuela and the arrest of its president, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores. Meanwhile, several media reports claim that the USA may be planning to intervene in Iran.

Massive Protests In Iran

Large-scale protests are taking place in more than 250 locations in 27 of Iran’s 31 provinces. Protests continue against rising inflation and the fall in the value of the Iranian rial. Several media reports claim that the United States may be planning to intervene in Tehran. Protests have occurred in over 250 locations. 29 protesters, four children, and two members of the Iranian security forces have been killed.

Who Made The Claim?

According to a report in the Jerusalem Post, the United States, in conjunction with Israeli officials, is exploring options in response to the ongoing unrest in Iran.

What Does The Report Say?

The report claims that there are indications that Washington is considering some targeted interventions to help increase the scale of the protests above the Iranian regime. Israel is also reportedly looking at whether removing Maduro could help bring about regime change in Iran.

Mossad’s Message

These indications were further strengthened when the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad publicly shared a message of support for Iranian protesters on X. Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump also warned Iranian officials and Ayatollah Khamenei on Truth Social, threatening consequences for taking action against the protesters.

Some reports even claim that Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, will flee the country. Ali Khamenei, 87, has been under the highest level of protection, given his stature.

10th Day Of Protests

On Saturday, January 3, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired on protesters in western Iran, killing at least four people. Two human rights groups informed the AFP news agency about this. Protests against rising inflation and the depreciation of the country’s currency have been ongoing across Iran, continuing for the 10th consecutive day on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. This is being called the largest protest in Iran since 2022-23.

