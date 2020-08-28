New Delhi: US President Donald Trump said the US will get its first vaccine — safe and effective — by this year. Also Read - JEE Main 2020: NTA Ready With 10 Lakh Masks, 6,600 Litres of Sanitiser

"We have three different vaccines in the final trial stage. We are producing them in advance so that many doses are available. We will have a safe and effective vaccine this year. Together, we will crush the virus," Trump said at Republican National Convention.

US election 2020 will decide 'whether we save the American dream', the President said.