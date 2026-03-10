Home

‘US will go further if…’: Donald Trump issues big statement, says Iran’s military ‘wiped out’

Donald Trump claimed that Iran's military had been wiped out in the first two days of Operation Epic Fury.

Florida: Amid the ongoing conflict with Iran, United States President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) claimed that the Middle East country’s military had been ‘wiped out’ in the first two days of the Israel-US military operation, codenamed Operation Epic Fury. Terming the operation a tremendous success, he further indicated that the US forces will go further if needed. Trump also expressed his displeasure over the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader and said that the country will face the ‘same problem.’

What Did Donald Trump Say?

While addressing media during a press conference in Florida, Trump said the US would go in further.

“They (Iran) have no Navy, Air Force, anti-aircraft equipment. It’s all been blown up. They have no radar, telecommunications, leadership. It’s all gone. We could call it a tremendous success right now, as we leave here I could call it, or we could go further. And we’re going to go further. But the big risk on that war has been over for three days. We wiped them out the first in the first two days. When you think about it, it’s incredible.”, Trump said.

Trump recalled his past statement regarding Iran and told reporters during the press conference, “On the very first day I came down the escalator in 2015, I said, ‘I will stop Iran from getting nuclear weapons’ — and all I’m doing is keeping my promise.”

Israel Would Have Been ‘Annihilated’

He hailed the success of Operation Midnight Hammer which was conducted by the United States in Iran last year aimed at targeting the nuclear facilities of the country. Trump remarked that without the success of Midnight Hammer, Israel would have been “annihilated”. He informed that an order has been placed for 25 more B-2 bombers. The announcement by Trump comes shortly after he met the top brass of American Defence Manufacturers last week.

He said, “If we didn’t knock out the Iranian potential with Midnight Hammer, they would have had a nuclear weapon. They would have used it long before now, and at a minimum Israel would have been annihilated. It was very lucky that we had the courage to do that, talented pilots and the great equipment. The B-2 bombers are unbelievable. We ordered 25 more, by the way, the newer, better version. We have the greatest military in the world, we have the greatest equipment in the world by far. You see that no matter where we go.”

Iran Restarted Its Nuclear Program

The US President claimed that Iran started its nuclear weapons program at different sites following the first attack on its nuclear facilities.

“They (Iran) were starting work at another site that was protected by granite… and they started the process while rapidly building conventional ballistic missiles. They were going to do it all at the same time that threatened our overseas bases and soon could have reached even our homeland. The regime intended to use this exponentially growing ballistic missile threat to make it virtually impossible to prevent them from obtaining a nuclear weapon.”

Donald Trump’s statement comes after heightened tensions in West Asia. The US forces and Israel’s IDF carried out airstrikes on Iran on February 28. These airstrikes killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several military officials. In retaliatory firing, Iran carried out counter-strikes targeting US bases and Israeli assets located in the region.

