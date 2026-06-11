‘US will hit very hard tonight’: US President Trump issues big warning amid escalating tensions

'US will hit very hard tonight': US President Trump issues big warning amid escalating tensions

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‘No choice’: Donald Trump says Netanyahu will have to accept Iran deal | Image: ANI

Iran-IUS war: In a significant global development, US President Trump has issued a big warning to Iran amid escalating tensions. For those unversed, Iran and the United States have been engaged in a war since February 28, 2026 after the US and Israel attacked the nuclear facilities of Iran. The said the US will assume “total control” over Iran’s oil and gas markets, just like Venezuela. The US President has also said that the US will assume “total control” over Iran’s oil and gas markets, just like Venezuela. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent warning issued by the US President Trump regarding Iran amid the raging West Asia crisis.

What US President Donald Trump said on recent Iran warning?

“The United States will be hitting Iran (Whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti Aircraft, and all other forms of Defense, together with most its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT,” US President Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

“At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela, which is working out brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America,” US President Trump added in his post.

We’ll negotiate with bombs, we’re very good at it, no one’s better: Hegseth on Iran deal

In a related development, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has said that if the US needs to, it will “negotiate with bombs”, as he warned Iran that American strikes would continue until Tehran agrees to President Donald Trump’s nuclear terms.

Also read: ’14 million Iranians ready to sacrifice’: Iranian President Pezeshkian makes deadly statement amid war with the US and Israel

Speaking at US Central Command (CENTCOM) headquarters at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida on Wednesday (Local time), Hegseth delivered one of the Trump administration’s bluntest warnings yet to Iran, saying additional military operations were already planned and could continue as long as Tehran refused to finalise a nuclear agreement with Washington.

Also read: India condemns attack on commercial vessel off near Oman coast after 21 Indians rescued, three go missing

“Central Command will be busy tonight because President Trump said, ‘ We will be hitting Iran hard, and we will be,” Hegseth told reporters after receiving operational briefings from CENTCOM commanders.

(With inputs from agencies)