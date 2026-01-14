Home

US will take very strong action if Iran hangs protesters: Trump issues strong warning to Iranian authorities amid unrest

‘US will take very strong action if Iran hangs protesters’: Trump issues strong warning to Iranian authorities amid unrest

Trump stated that he knows of a " pretty substantial number" of individuals having lost their lives throughout the last few weeks of protests.

Demonstrations across Iran have risen since late December 2025, when the initial widespread protests occurred on December 28 and 29 due to the rapid decline of Iran’s economy following the devaluation of the Iranian currency, the rial, and the escalating levels of inflation. However, the protest has continued into January 2026 as a broader anti-government movement. Internet access and telephone lines in Iran were cut out after demonstrators joined the protest called by the exiled crown prince. Amid this rising unrest, US President Donald Trump has responded.

US President Donald Trump has sent a stern warning to Iran amid ongoing protests in that country. If Iran kills any more protesters, he indicated that there will be severe consequences for Iran from the US; he did not specify what those would be.

President Trump has repeatedly threatened to take military action against Iran. While the Iranian government continues to suppress protests, human rights organisations claim that thousands may have been killed during the government’s attempts to control them.

In an exclusive interview with CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil on Tuesday night, President Trump said that he would take “very strong action” against Iran if the regime starts executing those who are protesting against it this week.

Trump said, “We will take very strong action. If they do such a thing, we will take very strong action,” during an exclusive interview with CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil in Dearborn, Michigan. The interview was aired on Tuesday night.

According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency, as of today, 16,700 people have been arrested, and over 2,000 have died since the December 28 protests. Most of those killed were protesters. The agency utilizes a network of activists within Iran who verify the identities of all deceased individuals.

Trump’s remarks came amid heightened US messaging about the situation with Iran and a series of White House statements indicating that “many options” remain under review. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told journalists yesterday that airstrikes are among the “many, many options” under consideration, while stressing that diplomacy remains the administration’s “first option.”Her comments followed a fresh directive from Trump aimed at countries doing business with Iran.

Trump announced that any country doing business with the Islamic Republic would face a 25 per cent tariff on all trade conducted with the United States.In a statement, Trump said, “Effective immediately, any country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This order is final and conclusive.”

Taking to the Truth Social platform, Trump wrote,” Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.”

