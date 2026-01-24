US Winter Storm alert: Air India cancels New York, Newark flights on January 25 and 26

  • Home
All Air India flights to and from New York and Newark have been cancelled on January 25 and 26, 2026.

Ahead of the severe winter storm forecasted for the US East Coast, Air India has issued a travel advisory.  According to the statement posted on X, previously Twitter, all Air India flights to and from New York and Newark have been cancelled on January 25 and 26 as a severe winter storm with heavy snow is forecast for New York, New Jersey, and adjoining areas in the US East Coast from early Sunday morning to Monday, which will have a significant impact on flight operations.

“In view of the safety, well-being, and convenience of our passengers and crew, all Air India flights to and from New York and Newark have been cancelled on 25 and 26 January. Our dedicated teams will extend all assistance to you if you are booked to fly with us on these dates. For more information related to this please connect with our 24×7 Call Centre at +91 1169329333, +91 1169329999. You are also requested to check our website http://airindia.com,” Air India stated.

The National Weather Service of the USA urges individuals to view this severe weather system seriously. The NWS anticipates that moderate to major impacts are expected across the Central US and into the Northeast from Saturday through the weekend.It advised against travelling due to the weather conditions, saying, “Hazardous to impossible driving conditions are expected. Avoid travel if at all possible. Widespread closures and disruption to infrastructure may also occur.”

