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US wont allow Iran to impose tolls on Strait of Hormuz, warns Trump amid rising global oil concerns

US won’t allow Iran to impose tolls on Strait of Hormuz, warns Trump amid rising global oil concerns

Amid rising tensions, Donald Trump cautions Iran against charging transit fees in the Strait of Hormuz, warning such moves could disrupt shipping lanes and intensify global economic uncertainty.

US won’t allow Iran to impose tolls on Strait of Hormuz

Washington: US President Donald Trump has warned Iran after the regime threatened to begin charging tolls for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. President Trump said that America will never allow Iran to do this.

“They Better Stop” Donald Trump Warns Iran

President Trump warned Tehran that charging tolls to oil tankers and commercial ships that pass through the strait would be unacceptable and furthermore shipping must continue to move freely.

“They’re talking about charging us tariffs on oil going through this-through this strait. They better not be charging that. They better stop going along,” Trump said in remarks from the Oval Office. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders added that the free flow of maritime traffic through the Strait is a “priority” for the Trump Administration.

Trump continued; “There are reports that Iran is charging fees to our ships going through this very important waterway. They better not be, and if they are, they better stop now.”

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Concerns over Strait of Hormuz Being Closed

Iran threatened last week that it would charge ships millions of dollars as toll fees for passing through the strait. Tensions between Washington, Tehran and Israel have flared up since the US led bombing campaign began earlier this year.

During active conflicts many ships ceased to travel through the Strait of Hormuz entirely, with traffic coming to a near standstill and hundreds of ships trapped on both sides.

Iran initially claimed they want to charge tolls to fix the damage the US caused to their oil exportation port. However, international shipping analysts are concerned that if Iran is allowed to charge tolls it will open the gates for other nations to begin doing so as well.

US-Iran Ceasefire Doesn’t Guarantee Safety for Ships

Iran and the United States came to a ceasefire late last week but ships have not begun to travel through the strait with any freedom and it currently remains under tight restrictions. Trump has vowed that Iran will back down and open the Strait up “with or without” Iran saying that the US military is prepared to attack should Iran not comply with Washington’s demands.

World Markets Feel Tremors of Conflict

The current US, Iran conflict has already begun to affect markets around the world, with oil reaching near 3 year highs. Many fear that if the conflict continues it could cause a larger spike in inflation.

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