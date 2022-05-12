Islamabad: US State Department spokesperson Ned Price has said the Joe Biden administration will not let former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s propaganda of a US-led ‘foreign conspiracy’ ousting his government from power cause any damage to the relationship between the US and Pakistan.Also Read - Entry To US Can Be Restricted If You’re Found Carrying Medicines Without Prescription

Terming Khan’s claims of a foreign conspiracy as “propaganda and lies”, Price said that the US respects its ties with Pakistan. Also Read - India Among 30 Odd Countries Where Marital Rape Not Criminalised Yet | Check List Here

“Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a detailed discussion with Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. They talked about strengthening the ties between two countries,” Price said. Also Read - US Inflation Dips From 4-Decade High But Still Causing Pain

Zardari said the former Pakistani Prime Minister’s narrative of a foreign conspiracy is based on a “false, self-made concocted theory”.

“Imran Khan’s stance on a foreign conspiracy is false as he was removed by a democratic conspiracy. He was removed by constitutional means. He was removed by the conspiracy of the Bilawal House, not the United States,” he added.

“Imran Khan is now attacking the state institutions and harming democracy. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) spent three years to bring the opposition on one page and remove Imran Khan. We brought the opposition on one page, brought a no-confidence motion and succeeded. I advise Imran Khan to come back to the Parliament and play his role as the Opposition leader,” Bilawal said.

Imran Khan, since his ouster from premiership, has been staging massive public protest gatherings, which are being attended by thousands of his supporters.

The former Prime Minister insists that US-led conspiracy of a regime change, was implemented by the opposition parties.

Imran Khan’s narrative is being widely accepted by the masses, as public uproar is not ready to accept the current ruling government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and are demanding immediate elections in the country.

Khan has slammed the current government for conspiring against him and his government at the behest of the Biden administration.

He has said he will continue the strong resistance and create enough pressure on the present government to call for an early and immediate elections in the country.

Khan has made a call for a long march towards Islamabad and vowed to stage a protest until the present government meets his demand for early elections.