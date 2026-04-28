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US wont tolerate Iran normalising tolls on Strait of Hormuz passage: Marco Rubio

US won’t tolerate Iran normalising tolls on Strait of Hormuz passage: Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio’s remarks come amid heightened geopolitical tensions surrounding maritime security in the Gulf region.

US won’t tolerate Iran normalising tolls on Strait of Hormuz passage: Marco Rubio | Image: ANI

Washington DC: United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday (local time) slammed Iran for its attempts to regulate or monetise the passage of commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway through which a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas normally transits. He warned that US would not accept such moves, calling them an illegitimate claim over an international route.

Also Read: Donald Trump issues stern message to Iran, says US holds all the cards; if Tehran wants to talk, it should call

What Did Marco Rubio Say?

In an interview with Fox News, Rubio said the United States would reject any effort to “normalise” a system in which Iran dictates access to one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints.

“If what they mean by opening the Straits is ‘Yes, the straits are open as long as you coordinate with Iran. Get our permission, or we’ll blow you up and pay us.’ That’s not opening the Strait. That is an international waterway,” Rubio said.

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“They cannot normalise, nor can we tolerate them trying to normalise, a system in which the Iranians decide who gets to use an international waterway and how much you have to pay them to use it,” he added.

Tensions Rise Over Strait Of Hormuz

Rubio’s remarks come amid heightened geopolitical tensions surrounding maritime security in the Gulf region, particularly the strategic Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of global oil shipments pass.

The Strait has seen major disruptions affecting global trade and energy supply chains due to the ongoing power struggle between Washington and Tehran.

ALso Read: Donald Trump slams ‘radicalised’ White House dinner shooter, calls him ‘sick’

Starmer, Trump Stress Urgent Need To Restore Shipping Through Strait Of Hormuz

Earlier on Sunday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump underscored the “urgent need” to restore maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to a statement from the UK Prime Minister’s Office, the two leaders, during a phone conversation, exchanged their views on wider developments in West Asia and recent security incidents in Washington.

Both leaders focused on the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route, highlighting the “urgent need to get shipping moving again” in the waterway, citing potential “severe consequences for the global economy and cost of living for people in the UK and globally”.

Iran Confirmed Receipt Of Hormuz Transit Fee Revenue

Iranian state media Press TV reported that Iran’s Central Bank confirmed receiving the revenue from the newly imposed transit fees for commercial ships passing through Hormuz, ending speculation over the form of payment.

As per the report, the payment was received in ‘cash currency’ which was directly credited to the bank’s accounts.

(with ANI inputs)

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