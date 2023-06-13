Home

USA And India Have ‘Significant’ Defence Partnership, ‘Terrific Cooperation’ Inside Quad: White House

White House said that the USA has a "significant" defence partnership with India.

Quad nation leaders - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian and Japanese counterparts Anthony Albanese and Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden. (https://twitter.com/AlboMP)

India-USA Relations: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the USA beginning June 22, the White House on Monday said that the USA has a “significant” defence partnership with India and “terrific cooperation” inside the Quad.

“The US has a significant defense partnership with India and terrific cooperation inside the Quad, across the Indo-Pacific with India. There’s a lot to talk about. We’re looking forward to the visit,” said John Kirby, the coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council in the White House, while taking to the media on Monday.

“I don’t believe that the full agenda has been fleshed out for the state visit, but we are very much looking forward to have Prime Minister Modi here,” Kirby said in response to a question The deal to build GE-414 engines in India is set to be announced during the Prime Minister’s visit to the US from June 21-24.

Major defence deals are likely to be on cards which include an agreement estimated to be worth Rs 22,000 crore, between the two nations to buy 30 MQ-9 B armed drones.

According to reports, PM Modi and President Joe Biden will discuss Indo-Pacific and maritime security issues amid China’s growing assertive activities in the region.

The two leaders will also explore opportunities to expand and consolidate engagement of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.