New Delhi: ‘The USA loves India’, tweeted President Donald Trump expressing his gratitude to over 50,000 India-Americans for giving him and PM Modi a rousing welcome at the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event in Houston. Notably, Trump’s tweet comes in response of PM Modi social media post where he had thanked Houston for ‘amazing affection’.

Besides, the President also retweeted the tweet of MEA spokesperson Ravish Kumar and called the event ‘incredible’. “That’s a Texas-sized crowd! Electric atmosphere at the NRG arena in Houston as 50,000 strong Indian Americans wait for the historic occasion when PM Narendra Modi comes on stage together with US President Donald Trump at Howdy, Modi”, Kumar wrote on Twitter along with the video of the mega event.

The USA Loves India! https://t.co/xlfnWafxpg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2019

It was for the first time that the two leaders shared a stage together and addressed a record crowd of 50,000 Indian-Americans.

Speaking at the event, Trump said that the US and India are forging an “even stronger security partnership”, with both sides set to conclude “several new defence deals very soon”.”US defence sales to India have reached $18 billion in the past decade. “We are looking forward to concluding several new defence deals very soon. There are lot of them in the works”, the US President said.

He also announced that India will have access to another world class product – NBA basketball next week. “And very soon India will have access to another world class American product, NBA basketball. Wow that sounds good. Next week thousands of people will gather in Mumbai to watch the first ever NBA basketball game in India,” he said.Later in a jovial manner he asked, “Am I invited Mr PM?” “Haha. I may come, be careful, I may come”, Trump said.