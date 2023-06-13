Home

News

World

USA NSA Jake Sullivan Arrives In India, Meets Indian Counterpart Ajit Doval

USA NSA Jake Sullivan Arrives In India, Meets Indian Counterpart Ajit Doval

Jake Sullivan is on a two-day official visit to India from June 13 to 14.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval meets his United States (US) counterpart Jake Sullivan, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: USA National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday as the two countries look to secure a landmark defence deal ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to America, starting 21 June.

Jake Sullivan is on a two-day official visit to India from June 13 to 14. On Tuesday, he met the National Security Adviser of India Ajit Doval. He was accompanied by a delegation of senior US government officials and leaders.

You may like to read

The major emphasis of the visit of the American NSA would be to finalize the details of the GE-414 engine deal, calibrate the position of the two countries on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and discuss the sharing of technologies to counter cyber threats.

The above-mentioned issues are very much likely to be discussed when PM Modi meets US President Joe Biden on June 22.

The USA and India are working to close the 100% transfer of technology for manufacturing GE-414 jet engines in India with Sullivan clearing resistance for the deal coming from the US State Department, say reports.

The GE-414 engines will power the India-made Tejas Mark II fighters, which will form the backbone of the Indian Air Force this decade. As some parts of GE-414 engine are sourced from European countries, the USA is trying to get all partners on board so that the engine is built in collaboration with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

“According to numerous reports, Sullivan, who is one of President Joe Biden’s top foreign policy advisers, is in India to finalise a key technology deal that will allow General Electric to co-manufacture jet engines in India alongside Indian aeronautics major HAL,” says livemint.com adding, “It is expected that the two countries will announce the deal during Prime Minister Modi’s state visit to America. The deal will involve technology transfer to India and may require approval from US Congress, according to the media reports.”

During the visit, NSA Sullivan will also meet with External Affairs Minister S Jashankar and other dignitaries of the Government of India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.