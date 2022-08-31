USA Reports First Monkeypox Death: The first monkeypox death in the United States has been confirmed in the state of Texas where the authorities said that a person diagnosed with the virus passed away. The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), in a statement on Tuesday (local time), said that the patient was an adult living in Harris County. “Monkeypox is a serious disease, particularly for those with weakened immune systems,” John Hellerstedt, DSHS Commissioner said in the statement. “We continue to urge people to seek treatment if they have been exposed to monkeypox or have symptoms consistent with the disease,” he added.Also Read - Woman Hanged By 19-year-old Daughter In Iran As Punishment For Killing Her Husband

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had confirmed more than 18,000 cases of the virus across all 50 states as of Monday, but so far officials had not confirmed any deaths, said The Hill while the CDC has only confirmed 15 deaths worldwide from the virus throughout this year’s monkeypox outbreak. Furthermore, the DSHS advised people to contact their health care provider if they experience fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, and a new, unexplained rash. Also Read - Ozzy Osbourne Paranoid About Staying In USA, Set On Going Back To UK

The virus has mostly spread among men who have sex with men, but anyone can get it through close, direct contact with an infected person. People who are diagnosed with monkeypox should stay home and avoid close contact with others until the rash has fully gone away and a new layer of skin has completely formed, according to the release. Also Read - Antiviral Tecovirimat Drug Effective Against Monkeypox Virus, Finds Study

It is to be noted that the World Health Organization (WHO) report earlier informed that the number of monkeypox cases reported globally dropped by 21 per cent in the last week.

WHO reported 5,907 new weekly cases and said two countries, Iran and Indonesia, reported their first cases. At present, more than 45,000 cases have been reported in 98 countries since late April, as per CBC.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had also said that most of the monkeypox cases are being reported from Europe and the Americas -among men who have sex with men.

Most people usually recover from monkeypox within a few weeks without treatment. The symptoms are initially flu-like, such as fever, chills, and swollen lymph nodes, which are then followed by a widespread rash. According to the WHO, the disease can be more severe in young children, pregnant women, and individuals who are immunocompromised.

The monkeypox virus is not easily transmitted and usually spreads through close physical contact, including sexual contact, with an infected individual.

The virus can enter a human body through broken skin, the respiratory tract, eyes, nose, and mouth, and bodily fluids. Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease. It originates in animals like rodents and primates and occurs in remote parts of Central and West Africa.

(With agency inputs)