Monkeypox in USA: More than 15,000 monkeypox cases have been confirmed in the USA. This was corroborated by the latest data released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A total of 15,433 known monkeypox cases had been reported nationwide as of Monday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing CDC data. New York has the most monkeypox cases with 2,910, followed by California with 2,663, and Florida with 1,588, according to CDC data.

The Biden administration has been facing criticism in its response to the monkeypox outbreak, including failure to order enough vaccines, speed treatments, and make tests available to head off the outbreak.

So far, the US has the world’s highest tally of monkeypox cases

Over the last week, the US also saw the largest increase in monkeypox infections of any country, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO).