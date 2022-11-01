Washington: The Pentagon is planning to send nuclear-capable B-52 strategic bombers to Australia’s Northern Territory and establish a crucial Asia-Pacific military hub as their standoff with Beijing develops, according to reports by ABC News and Reuters on Monday.Also Read - Airline Pilot Wins Heart Of ‘FAN’ In Context Of India-South Africa T20 World Cup Match | Details Inside

The Australian Air Force's Tindal air base is set to get a $100 million upgrade to accommodate up to six B-52s and a maintenance center. "The ability to deploy US Air Force bombers to Australia sends a strong message to adversaries about our ability to project lethal air power," the US Air Force reportedly told ABC.

Washington is already constructing a $270 million jet fuel storage facility 200 miles from Tindal on the outskirts of Darwin, while a joint US-Australian spy base near Alice Springs is reportedly undergoing an upgrade.