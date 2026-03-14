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USD 10 million: US offers reward for information on Irans new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, senior officials

USD 10 million: US offers reward for information on Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, senior officials

The West Asia conflict began after the US and Israel launched a major military attack on Iran on February 28, killing 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The United States has announced a reward of up to $10 million for information about Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, and other high-ranking officials associated with him. According to the State Department website, the reward, $10 million for information, targets 10 officials affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran. The IRGC is a military organization established after Iran’s Islamic Revolution in 1979 and is directly responsible to the Supreme Leader of Iran. The IRGC’s role includes safeguarding the Shiite clergy in Iran.

Why has the US announced a $10 million reward for information about him?

Mojtaba takes over the Supreme Leader’s chair at a volatile time, when Iran’s neighbours had been bombed by Iran in a barrage of missiles. Over 1000 Iranian people have died during the ongoing war. The West Asia conflict began after the US and Israel launched a major military attack on Iran on February 28, killing 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran, in retaliation, attacked several Gulf nations hosting American military bases, impacting global aviation operations, oil prices and triggering a looming energy crisis.

Read More: ‘My life has little value, ready to sacrifice…’: Old Clip of Khamenei’s powerful speech resurfaces as Iran‑Israel-US war escalates

Which Iranian officials have been included in the US ‘wanted list’?

Along with the supreme leader of Iran, the U.S. has labelled Iranian leaders like Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani, Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and ​two officials in Khamenei’s office as targets. There are also other names, including the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Secretary of Iran’s Defense Council, listed as targets, but no pictures or names were provided.

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“These individuals command and direct various elements of the IRGC, which plans, organizes, and executes terrorism around the world,” the ​State Department said, as reported by Reuters. In the banner, these individuals were described as “terrorists” responsible for spreading unrest around the world.

READ MORE: Mojtaba Khamenei takes big decision after assuming office as Iran’s new Supreme Leader, orders fresh missiles attacks on Israel

The appeal identifies several Iranian leaders that the US wants to obtain information on, namely, Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, Deputy Chief of Staff Ali Asghar Hejazi, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, Interior Minister Brigadier Esmaeil Momeni, and Secretary Ali Larijani of the Supreme National Security Council.

As indicated in the notice, these individuals are considered critical components of the leadership hierarchy responsible for managing different divisions of the IRGC, which the US has accused of coordinating and executing operations around the world.

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