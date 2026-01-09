USD 10,000 to USD 100,000 per person: Is Donald Trump preparing to buy entire Greenland? US convincing Greenlanders to join...

Home

The report claimed that White House and U.S. officials were discussing payments from $10,000 to $100,000 per individual, which means the U.S. could spend up to $6 billion for this.

Trump, one of the most powerful leaders in US history, has sent shockwaves across the nation. From tariffs, visa fees, to capturing Venezuela’s president and his wife, Trump has maintained himself in the news headlines through his controversial moves. Now his latest ambition is to acquire Greenland that the use of military is not off the table.

Considering “a range of options” to acquire Greenland, President Donald Trump has often stressed that Greenland is very important for the security of the United States. The U.S. Government has put a price tag on all 57,000 people currently living in Greenland to help support President Trump’s need for the acquisition of the territory.

According to a report by Reuters, which cited four sources familiar with the matter, a number of U.S. government officials met to discuss the idea of sending a payment to the citizens of Greenland in hopes of encouraging them to secede from Denmark and potentially join the United States. The report claimed that White House and U.S. officials were discussing payments from $10,000 to $100,000 per individual, which means the U.S. could spend up to $6 billion for this.

Offering cash directly to Greenland’s citizens for the purchase of their country represents a possible example of how the United States could theoretically “buy” land of 57,000 people, despite authorities’ insistence in Copenhagen and Nuuk that Greenland is not for sale, as reported by Reuters.

Taking to Facebook on Sunday, Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen stated, “Enough is enough … No more fantasies about annexation.” The remarks were made regarding U.S. President Trump’s remarks that the U.S. should acquire Greenland.

At the same time, a group of European countries – France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and Denmark – jointly warned the United States that it would be unwise to take any action toward Greenland. In a joint statement, the leaders of the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and Denmark stated, “Greenland belongs to its people, and only Denmark and Greenland can decide on matters concerning their relations.

Furthermore, Denmark indicated that if the United States were to encroach on Greenland’s sovereignty, then that would likely result in the collapse of NATO. Greenland has many mineral-resource reserves. Many of the rare-earth minerals from Greenland are used in mobile phones, computers, batteries, and technology. The Chinese have a near monopoly on most of the supply of rare earth minerals; therefore, Greenland’s resources are of great interest to the U.S. Trump has also said Greenland was critical to US security due growing presence of Russia and China in the Arctic region.

