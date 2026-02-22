USD 900 million: THIS Muslim country set to buy 24 powerful fighter jets from Pakistan, not Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Turkey, name is…

Home

This Muslim country is set to strike MEGA deal with Pakistan to acquire these 24 powerful fighter jets.

Pakistan has been progressively enhancing its defence capacity through a renewed focus on modernisation of its armed forces and increasing its involvement in the global arms market. As a result, after a combination of local production, co-production, and strategic exports, Pakistan has established itself as an influential supplier of defence products. As such, a number of nations have begun acquiring military equipment from Pakistan.

USD 900 million: Which Muslim country is set to buy 24 powerful fighter jets from Pakistan?

Somalia has expressed interest in purchasing 24 JF-17 Thunder Block III fighter jets from Pakistan at an estimated cost of USD 800-900 million. There are ongoing high-level discussions between the two nations about this potential deal.

Given the presence of violence and conflict within the borders of Somalia, this purchase could enhance the country’s ability to defend itself and project power beyond its borders.

Why is this country investing heavily in advanced fighter aircraft now?

According to a report from Defense Security Asia, Somali Air Force Commander Mohamed Sheikh Ali was in Pakistan in February 2026, where he reportedly strengthened the JF-17 Thunder Deal discussions with Pakistan. The urgency to rebuild Somalia’s fixed-wing combat air capability was highly emphasized during the Somali Air Chief’s trip to Pakistan. Somalia’s current air power is exceptionally weak, and civil war has resulted in ongoing instability and conflict in Somalia.

The report, citing a source in Somalia’s Ministry of Defence that they are enhancing air power through a programme of both acquiring weaponry and placing them in operational environments. This demonstrates their commitment to building up their overall air power capabilities.

Somalia occupies an area of strategic significance. Thus, if it obtains a JF-17 Thunder, Somalia can better surveil an internationally significant trade route and conduct counter-terrorism operations.

The JF-17 Thunder is an example of a fourth generation, single engine, multi-role fighter designed and produced by the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex and Chengdu Aircraft Corporation from China.

However, while mainly operated by the Pakistan Air Force and thus not in the People’s Liberation Army Air Force inventory, the JF-17 was placed into service with the Pakistan Air Force on 12 March 2007. With an added external fuel tank, its range is estimated to be around 3482 km and its max takeoff weight is around 13500 kg.

