USs big shocker for Pakistan, releases map showing PoK and Aksai Chin as part of India, goes viral on social media

The PoK dispute between India and Pakistan is the oldest dispute related to the Jammu and Kashmir region.

This map shows the entire Jammu and Kashmir region, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin as parts of India. (Image: X/@USTradeRep)

New Delhi: India and the US announced the framework of an interim trade agreement on Friday, February 6. The US Trade Office (USTR) shared an Indian map with this announcement. This map shows the entire Jammu and Kashmir region, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin (China-occupied territory), as part of India.

Map goes viral on social media

This map went viral on social media. Previously, the US had shown PoK separately on maps. Even in international forums and official maps of Western countries, disputed areas are shown with different colours or dotted lines.

This time, the Trump administration shared a map that fully recognizes India’s borders, and India has always maintained that Jammu and Kashmir are integral parts of India.

PoK is a long-standing dispute between India and Pakistan

The PoK dispute between India and Pakistan is the oldest dispute related to the Jammu and Kashmir region. It has been ongoing since 1947 and has led to war, conflicts, terrorism, militancy, tension, and diplomatic battles between the two countries.

Origin of Kashmir issue

In 1947, along with freedom, there was a partition of India and Pakistan. At that time, Jammu and Kashmir was a princely state, whose Maharaja Hari Singh was a Hindu, but the population was predominantly Muslim. During 1947-48, the First India-Pakistan War was fought after tribal militia from Pakistan attacked Kashmir. Maharaja Hari Singh approached India for help and signed the Instrument of Accession on October 26, 1947, making Jammu and Kashmir a part of India. India sent military assistance.

During the war, Pakistan occupied the western and northern parts of the region, now known as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). In 1949, a ceasefire was reached under UN mediation, and a ceasefire line, later the Line of Control (LoC) was established, separating the jurisdiction of two countries.

Bone of contention between India and Pakistan

However, India maintains that all of Jammu and Kashmir (including PoK) is an integral part of it, as the Maharaja had acceded to India. After the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were made Union Territories. India considers PoK an illegal occupation and demands its return.

On the other hand, Pakistan maintains that Kashmir is a Muslim-majority region and should therefore be part of Pakistan. Pakistan calls PoK Azad Kashmir and runs its own form of government there. Pakistan cites old UN resolutions that guaranteed Kashmiris the right to a referendum.

