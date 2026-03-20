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USs F-35 stealth jet, best in the world, is not invincible as Iran proves by worlds first hit; How did it do it?

US’s F-35 stealth jet, ‘best in the world’, is not invincible as Iran proves by ‘world’s first hit’; How did it do it?

Targeting an American F-35 stealth fighter jet is a rare occurrence and this marks the first time in history that such an event has taken place.

Although the specific type of missile Iran fired at the F-35 remains unknown, it may have been a loitering munition.

New Delhi: The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has acknowledged that one of its F-35 stealth fighter jets sustained serious damage during an operation over Iran. However, Central Command also stated that despite the damage, the fighter jet managed to return safely to its base, and the pilot remains completely unharmed. Nevertheless, following the attack on the F-35, it has become evident that the United States and Israel have failed to establish complete control over Iranian airspace, even after 20 days of conflict.

American F-35 sustained serious damage: IRGC

The IRGC has stated that an American F-35 sustained “serious damage” during a precision strike carried out over central Iran. The IRGC reported that the aircraft was targeted by its air defense systems early Thursday morning, at approximately 2:50 AM (local time)—which corresponds to roughly 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The IRGC further noted that this operation was executed “after successfully intercepting over 125 U.S.-Israeli drones,” and that the incident “demonstrates significant improvements within the country’s integrated air defense systems.”

How might Iran have targeted the American F-35 fighter jet?

Targeting an American F-35 stealth fighter jet is a rare occurrence and this marks the first time in history that such an event has taken place. Experts believe that accomplishing such a feat would be extremely difficult for Iran without assistance from a “third” nation. That third nation could potentially be Russia, as numerous reports suggest that Russia is providing satellite support to Iran. Russia possesses both the capability to track stealth jets and the necessary anti-aircraft missile systems. The F-35 is a stealth fighter jet, specifically designed to evade radar detection. Given that Iran does not possess any of the world’s most advanced radar systems, how, then, was the F-35 targeted?

Although the specific type of missile Iran fired at the F-35 remains unknown, it may have been a loitering munition—specifically, the “358” anti-aircraft missile or a short-range surface-to-air missile.

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