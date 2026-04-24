Home

News

USs Secret Mission: Could launch massive attack on Irans strategic assets in Strait of Hormuz

US’s ‘Secret Mission’: Could launch massive attack on Iran’s strategic assets in Strait of Hormuz

This blockade has triggered significant turmoil within the global economy, severely undermining President Donald Trump's efforts to curb inflation in the United States.

US-Iran war: Over 30 nations to meet in London to discuss reopening the Strait of Hormuz; UK and France to lead — what’s next?

New Delhi: US military officials are working on new plans to target Iran’s capabilities within the Strait of Hormuz should the current ceasefire with Iran collapse. Citing sources, CNN reports that various plans are under consideration. One such option involves launching targeted strikes against Iranian assets located in and around the Strait of Hormuz, the southern Persian Gulf, and the Gulf of Oman.

According to CNN’s sources, these potential strikes could target small, high-speed attack craft, mine-laying vessels, and other such “asymmetric assets” that Tehran has utilized to effectively blockade these critical waterways—employing them as bargaining chips against the United States.

What New Attack Plan is the US Formulating for Hormuz?

This blockade has triggered significant turmoil within the global economy, severely undermining President Donald Trump’s efforts to curb inflation in the United States. This situation is expected to have repercussions on the midterm elections scheduled to take place in the US later this year. Although the US military has engaged the Iranian Navy, the majority of attacks during the initial month of the conflict were directed at targets deep within Iran; the Strait of Hormuz itself was not specifically targeted. Under the new plans, however, the US is considering launching heavy bombardment operations in the vicinity of these strategic waterways.

Iran’s Coastal Defense Missile Arsenal Remains Intact

According to CNN, a significant portion of Iran’s coastal defense missile arsenal remains intact. Furthermore, Iran possesses a fleet of small boats that is currently being utilized to launch attacks on shipping vessels. This factor could render US efforts to reopen the strait even more challenging. Citing multiple sources—including a senior shipping broker—CNN has reported that military strikes conducted in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz are unlikely, on their own, to succeed in immediately reopening this waterway.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

US Fails to Neutralize Iran’s Military Capabilities

Citing a source familiar with the military planning, CNN stated: “Unless you can conclusively demonstrate that 100% of Iran’s military capability has been destroyed—or are reasonably certain that the US can mitigate this risk using its own capabilities—it will ultimately depend on the extent to which Trump is prepared to accept that risk and authorize the resumption of shipping through the strait.” Sources further told CNN that the next phase of operations could involve strikes against dual-use and infrastructure targets, including energy facilities.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.