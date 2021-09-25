New Delhi: Responding strongly to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s references on Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir during his speech at the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), India asked Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas of the erstwhile state under its illegal occupation. “Entire UTs of Jammu&Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will always be integral and inalienable part of India. This includes areas that are under illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation”, said Sneha Dubey, First Secretary at UNGA.Also Read - Imran Khan Saying "Absolutely Not" to the US Linked to Series Cancellation: Pakistan Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry

Earlier on Friday, while addressing the United Nations General Assembly virtually, Khan had raked up the Kashmir issue. Asserting that Pakistan desires peace with India, Khan said that sustainable peace in South Asia is contingent upon the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. “The onus remains on India to create a conducive environment for meaningful and result-oriented engagement with Pakistan,” his statement read.

Here’s your 10-point cheatsheet