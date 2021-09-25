New Delhi: Responding strongly to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s references on Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir during his speech at the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), India asked Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas of the erstwhile state under its illegal occupation. “Entire UTs of Jammu&Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will always be integral and inalienable part of India. This includes areas that are under illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation”, said Sneha Dubey, First Secretary at UNGA.Also Read - Imran Khan Saying "Absolutely Not" to the US Linked to Series Cancellation: Pakistan Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry
Earlier on Friday, while addressing the United Nations General Assembly virtually, Khan had raked up the Kashmir issue. Asserting that Pakistan desires peace with India, Khan said that sustainable peace in South Asia is contingent upon the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. “The onus remains on India to create a conducive environment for meaningful and result-oriented engagement with Pakistan,” his statement read.
Here’s your 10-point cheatsheet
- We exercise our right of reply to one more attempt by the leader of Pakistan to tarnish the image of this august forum by bringing in matters internal to my country & going so far as to spew falsehoods on the world stage, said Indian delegate Sneha Dubey.
- Regrettably, this isn’t the first time leader of Pakistan has misused platforms provided by the UN to propagate false and malicious propaganda against my country and seeking in vain to divert the world’s attention from the sad state of his country where terrorists enjoy free passes, said Dubey.
- While such statements deserve our collective contempt and sympathy for the mindset of the person who utters falsehood repeatedly. I’m taking the floor to set the record straight, she added.
- Talking about the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, Dubey said, “We marked the solemn occasion of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks a few days back. The world has not forgotten that the mastermind behind that dastardly event, Osama Bin Laden, got shelter in Pakistan. Even today, Pakistan leadership glorify him as a martyr.”
- Hitting out at Pakistan for suppressing the rights of its minority communities, Dubey further said,”Today, the minorities in Pakistan – the Sikhs, Hindus, Christians – live in constant fear and state-sponsored suppression of their rights. This is a regime where anti-Semitism is normalized by its leadership and even justified.”
- Referring to Pakistan’s rhetoric of calling themselves the “victim of terrorism”, India’s First Secretary at UNGA said,”Pakistan nurtures terrorists in their backyard in the hope that they will only harm their neighbours. Our region, and in fact the entire world, has suffered because of their policies. On the other hand, they are trying to cover up sectarian violence in their country as acts of terror.”
- “Dissenting voices are muzzled daily and enforced disappearances and extra-judicial killings are well documented,” she stated.
- Unlike Pakistan, India is a country with free media and an independent judiciary that keeps a watch and protects our Constitution, said Dubey.
- She also asserted that India desires normal relations with all our neighbours, including Pakistan. “However, it is for Pakistan to work sincerely towards creating a conducive atmosphere, including by taking credible, verifiable and irreversible actions to not allow any territory under its control to be used for cross border terrorism against India in any manner,” said Dubey.
- This was not the first time India used its Right to Reply against Khan. Last year as well, India had promptly responded to Pakistan PM’s comments and requested the United Nations for the floor to exercise the Right to Reply in response to Pakistan’s statements.