New Delhi: Even as world scrambles to find a medicine for the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remarked that a vaccine, by itself, is not enough, adding that in fact, global solidarity was needed to ensure that once the vaccine is developed or discovered, it is made accessible to everyone.

The UN Secretary-General tweeted: “Right now, there is no COVID-19 vaccine. As we work together to develop one, there is an important lesson we need to understand. A vaccine, by itself, is not enough. We need global solidarity to ensure that every person, everywhere, will have access.”

Notably, thus far, no vaccine has been developed or discovered to definitively cure coronavirus. Remdesivir and Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) have been mentioned as probable vaccines but thus far, there is no proof that these can definitively cure the Chinese-originated virus. It has also been suggested that it might take between 12-24 months before a vaccine is found.

India, notably, is the biggest prodcuer of HCQ. As of May, it has provided the anti-malarial drug to over 100 countries, including the United States, as well as those in its immediate neighbourhood. It has also joined a UK-led global mission-named ‘Gavi’-to find a vaccine, and has committed 15 million dollars over the next five years.

Thus far, the global coronavirus toll is nearly 67 lakh, including a death toll of nearly four lakh.