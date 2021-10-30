New Delhi: In a big relief to millions of parents, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Saturday approved the Pfizer Covid vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, making it the first shot against the deadly virus for kids in the United States. The development comes two days after an FDA advisory panel voted unanimously, with one abstention, that the vaccine’s benefits in preventing COVID-19 in that age group outweigh any potential risks.Also Read - Serum Institute Seeks Permission From DCGI to Manufacture Covovax

However, the shot will not be immediately available to the age group as on Tuesday advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make more detailed recommendations on which youngsters should get vaccinated, with a final decision by the agency’s director expected shortly afterward. Also Read - West Bengal Extends Covid Curbs Till Nov 30, Allows Theatres, Malls to Open At 70% Capacity | Full List Of Guidelines Here

How Experts Reacted?

“The rationale here is to protect your children so that they can get back towards normal life,” said FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks. “The tremendous cost of this pandemic has not just been in physical illness, it’s been in the psychological, the social development of children” too. Also Read - We Trust Indian Industry, Bharat Biotech Has Been Submitting Data Regularly, Very Quickly: WHO Official on Covaxin EUL

The American Academy of Pediatrics also applauded FDA’s decision and said pediatricians were “standing by” to talk with parents.

Vaccinating this age group is “an important step in keeping them healthy and providing their families with peace of mind,” said Dr. Lee Savio Beers, the academy’s president.

Echoing similar remarks, Dr. Kawsar Talaat of Johns Hopkins University asserted,”With this vaccine kids can go back to something that’s better than being locked at home on remote schooling, not being able to see their friends. The vaccine will protect them and also protect our communities.”

Vaccine Dosage For Children

The FDA cleared kid-size doses — just a third of the amount given to teens and adults — for emergency use, and up to 28 million more American children could be eligible for vaccinations as early as next week.