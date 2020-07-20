New Delhi: Amid desperate efforts by pharmaceutical companies across the world trying to come up with the coronavirus vaccine, a recent tweet by the editor of the medical journal The Lancet left people on the internet confused with hope and curiosity. Also Read - Coronavirus News: Monsoon, Winter to Worsen COVID-19 Spread

“Tomorrow. Vaccines. Just saying,” wrote Richard Horton, Editor, The Lancet. Also Read - International Flights on July 20: Air India to Fly Repatriation Flights to London, Singapore From These Indian Cities Today | Full Schedule Here

At least 140 vaccine candidates across the world are testing out their drugs against the deadly infection and 23 of them have already entered the clinical trials stage, including two from India. However, the vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca is believed to be in the most advanced stage as of now, which increased Twitterati’s hopes after the mysterious tweet.

Notably, US-based Moderna, the first pharma to enter the clinical human trials, is also being speculated about after the company created the first doses of mRNA-1273 (messenger RNA) vaccine in 42-days flat and sent it across for further testing to their collaborator, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Meanwhile in India, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has begun the human trials of COVAXIN, India’s first indigenous vaccine candidate the coronavirus infection, and all three subjects so far have tolerated it well.

On the other hand, Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical giant Zydus Cadila, the second firm to come up with an indigenous coronavirus vaccine, has also begun the crucial phase I and II of human trials after receiving the DGCI nod.