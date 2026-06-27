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Another Earthquake jolts Venezuela, two days after deadly twin quakes killed 920 people

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck off Venezuela's northern coast.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Updated: June 27, 2026, 7:34 AM IST
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Venezuela Earthquake: A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck off Venezuela’s northern coast, marking another seismic event in the region. The tremor on Friday came just days after a pair of powerful earthquakes struck the country on Wednesday evening, killing at least 920 people and leaving parts of the capital of Caracas devastated. Several people have been injured.

In a social media post, the earthquake monitoring agency EMSC reported that the latest tremor struck about 61 kilometres (36 miles) northwest of Maracay in northern Venezuela.

Read more: Venezuela Earthquake: Acting President Delcy confirms causalities after powerful tremors jolt Venezuela, emergency sounded

At present, humanitarian efforts are underway in Venezuela as hundreds of citizens have volunteered to deliver water, food, medicines, and supplies to the affected communities in Caraballeda and Vargas. Earlier, India has launched ‘Operation Amistad’ to support earthquake-hit Venezuela, with two Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft carrying a field hospital unit and more than 35 tonnes of relief supplies, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced on Friday.In a post on X, announcing the operation, Jaishankar said, “Operation Amistad underway! Two @IAF_MCC C17S took off today for Venezuela with urgent assistance to support their post-earthquake relief efforts.”

According to the Venezuelan government, more than 50,000 people are currently reported missing.

This is a breaking news. Further details will be updated.

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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