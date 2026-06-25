Venezuela Earthquake: Ousted Venezuelan President Maduro sends message of solidarity from US prison, asks citizens to support rescue work

A powerful earthquake struck near the northern coast of Venezuela, leading to collapsed buildings in the capital, Caracas. It is important to note that the earthquake happened 28 kilometers (about 17.3 miles) northwest of Montalbán, where some of the country’s largest refineries are located.

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Venezuela Earthquake

New Delhi: Ousted President Nicolas Maduro has extended his solidarity with the Venezuelan people in the wake of deadly earthquakes that jolt Venezuela on Wednesday morning, according to a post on his official Telegram channel.

“Today, there is only one message: maximum unity, maximum solidarity, and maximum action,” said the message on behalf of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores de Maduro. It is important to note that both and his wife are currently in federal custody in New York, where they are facing drug trafficking and weapons charges, after they were captured from their presidential compound in Caracas in early January by US forces.

“Let no one be left alone, let each community take care of their children, their grandparents, their sick,” Maduro said in the Telegram post. He also urged the people to support the work of rescue and medical teams.

“Venezuela has faced great trials, and we will come out of this one strong too, with faith, discipline, and solidarity,” said the post.

Venezuela Earthquake:

A powerful earthquake struck near the northern coast of Venezuela, leading to collapsed buildings in the capital, Caracas. It is important to note that the earthquake happened 28 kilometers (about 17.3 miles) northwest of Montalbán, where some of the country’s largest refineries are located. As per the US Geological Survey (USGS), the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.5. It happened just 40 seconds after a foreshock with a magnitude of 7.1 rocked the area. Terrified residents were seen evacuating buildings with their loved ones and pets before gathering in the street.

The US Tsunami Warning Centers said there in no tsunami threat and canceled an initial advisory that had warned of potentially dangerous waves for areas including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Survivor recalls the horrific experience:

Talking to CNN, a survivor in Caracas said she felt “a roar coming from the ground” when the first earthquake hit. “The walls were moving, and I felt as if I were in water,” Amparo Díaz told CNN en Español. Díaz said she threw herself to the floor of her fourth floor apartment and prayed as the walls cracked around her. “The kitchen collapsed. The living room wall is about to fall; one more movement and it will come down,” she said. Díaz said she plans to spend the night in the street as she fears the building could collapse. “At that moment I only ran out with my rosary, my phone, which I had on me, and my clothes,” she said. “Just now I went back in for a few things because I can’t live there. It’s scary and it could fall.”