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Venezuela Earthquake LIVE: Two powerful tremors of magnitude 7.1 and 7.5 jolt Venezuela, buildings collapse in Caracas

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.5. It happened just 40 seconds after a foreshock with a magnitude of 7.1 rocked the area.

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New Delhi: A powerful earthquake struck near the northern coast of Venezuela, leading to collapsed buildings in the capital, Caracas. It is important to note that the earthquake happened 28 kilometers (about 17.3 miles) northwest of Montalbán, where some of the country’s largest refineries are located.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.5. It happened just 40 seconds after a foreshock with a magnitude of 7.1 rocked the area. Terrified residents were seen evacuating buildings with their loved ones and pets before gathering in the street. The US Tsunami Warning Centers said there in no tsunami threat and canceled an initial advisory that had warned of potentially dangerous waves for areas including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

#UltimaHora| difunden imágenes del momento del #Terremoto en #Venezuala de 7.1 en el interior del aeropuerto Internacional de Maiquetía. así mismo testimonios de la calle donde se ven edificios en ruinas. pic.twitter.com/v8c1t1jQkm — RAMIRO ESCOTO DIGITAL (RED) (@Ramiro_Escoto) June 24, 2026

In Caracas, residents evacuated buildings and remained outdoors as shockwaves passed through the city. Witnesses reported collapsed walls exposing furniture from inside homes and businesses, while dust clouds rose from damaged neighbourhoods.

Speaking about the earthquake, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said the tremors were felt across several states and confirmed reports of serious damage in the Altamira district, including collapsed structures.

The government has asked the residents to stay outside as aftershocks could worsen the damage.

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