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Venezuela Earthquake LIVE: Two powerful tremors of magnitude 7.1 and 7.5 jolt Venezuela, buildings collapse in Caracas

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.5. It happened just 40 seconds after a foreshock with a magnitude of 7.1 rocked the area.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: June 25, 2026 7:38 AM IST
Venezuela Earthquake LIVE: Two powerful tremors of magnitude 7.1 and 7.5 jolt Venezuela, buildings collapse in Caracas
Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: A powerful earthquake struck near the northern coast of Venezuela, leading to collapsed buildings in the capital, Caracas. It is important to note that the earthquake happened 28 kilometers (about 17.3 miles) northwest of Montalbán, where some of the country’s largest refineries are located.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.5. It happened just 40 seconds after a foreshock with a magnitude of 7.1 rocked the area. Terrified residents were seen evacuating buildings with their loved ones and pets before gathering in the street. The US Tsunami Warning Centers said there in no tsunami threat and canceled an initial advisory that had warned of potentially dangerous waves for areas including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

In Caracas, residents evacuated buildings and remained outdoors as shockwaves passed through the city. Witnesses reported collapsed walls exposing furniture from inside homes and businesses, while dust clouds rose from damaged neighbourhoods.

Speaking about the earthquake, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said the tremors were felt across several states and confirmed reports of serious damage in the Altamira district, including collapsed structures.

The government has asked the residents to stay outside as aftershocks could worsen the damage.

Venezuela Earthquake LIVE:

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  • Jun 25, 2026 7:38 AM IST

    Venezuela Earthquake: Two powerful tremors of magnitudes 7.1 and 7.5 jolt Venezuela, authorities have sounded emergency.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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