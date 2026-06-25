Panic, Chaos, Destruction: People seen rushing for shelter after Venezuela hit by two deadly earthquakes 39 seconds apart; Watch video here

Two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela just 39 seconds apart, triggering panic and causing significant damage in several areas. Details here.

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Panic, Chaos, Destruction: People seen rushing for shelter after Venezuela hit by two deadly earthquakes 39 seconds apart; Watch video here (Photo Credit: X@sentdefender)

Venezuela was struck by back-to-back powerful earthquakes on Wednesday evening, which led to a state of emergency being declared by Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez. According to the US Geological Survey, the first earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck near San Felipe, about 284km (176 miles) west of Caracas, at 22:04 GMT. It was followed almost immediately by a magnitude 7.5 quake near Yumare, about 293km (182 miles) west of the capital. “High casualties and extensive damage are probable and the disaster is likely widespread,” the USGS said.

Taking to the social media platform X, Acting President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez said, “Attention: shortly I will address Venezuelans to report on the situation following the strong earthquake that has affected our country.”

The Venezuelan capital, Caracas, was hit by two powerful earthquakes that struck the same area on Wednesday evening, causing buildings to collapse, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).It is estimating the death toll could likely range from 10,000 to 100,000.

In a series of tweets, she wrote, “In minutes we will provide a new update on the care and response efforts deployed in response to the seismic events recorded today.”

En minutos ofreceremos un nuevo balance sobre las labores de atención y respuesta desplegadas ante los eventos sísmicos registrados el día de hoy. — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) June 25, 2026

The buildings started collapsing around them, and power outages were reported across the city. Before residents had time to react or move to safety, a second powerful earthquake of 7.5 magnitude struck the capital. The two quakes, occurring just 39 seconds apart, sent waves of fear and confusion through Caracas.

Speaking to the news agency AFP, 54-year-old bank employee Odalis Escalona in Caracas said,” The stairs came away, the whole wall cracked. Things fell from the ceiling. It was horrible.”

Nobel laureate Maria Corina Machado also prayed for Venezuelans’ safety.

In a post on X, she said, “My heart, my infinite embrace, and my prayers are with every Venezuelan home in these hours of anguish. May strength, serenity, and solidarity prevail among us in the face of this difficult moment. May God protect every Venezuelan, our families, and our homes. Today, more united than ever.” The country’s main airport has been closed. The Maiquetia International Airport, located near Caracas, was closed due to “serious damage.”

Meawnhile, taking to Truth Social, US President Donald Trump said, “The two major earthquakes that just hit the great people of Venezuela are both massive in scale and have left a devastating number of deaths. The U.S.A. stands ready, willing, and able to help! I have instructed all agencies of our government to get ready to move quickly. We will be there for our new and great friends. Early reports are not good!!! President DJT”

Two earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 struck the same area of Venezuela on Wednesday, causing buildings to collapse, according to USGS and AFP journalists. The quakes sowed panic in Caracas, driving people into the streets. Any fatalities are so far yet unknown… pic.twitter.com/jiVzGQABBN — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 25, 2026

Severe disruptions and damage has now been reported at Simon Bolivar International Airport in Venezuela, following a 7.5 magnitude earthquake. pic.twitter.com/sy466aWmXz — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 24, 2026

Several videos related to the deadly Venezuelan earthquake are going viral on social media. In one video, passengers can be seen rushing out of the airport terminal carrying their bags as the building shook from the earthquake. The lights in the airport flickered on and off while dust clouds formed. Some people were seen taking shelter underneath food counters inside the terminal.

A short clip from the coastal city of La Guaira shows the aftermath of the two earthquakes, with large amounts of dust in the air, empty streets, and debris scattered from damaged buildings.

Utter devastation seen across the Northern Venezuelan coastal city of La Guaira, following tonight’s pair of major earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude with an epicenter just to the west of Caracas. pic.twitter.com/BQv4YixUiB — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 25, 2026



According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake hit the country at a shallow depth of 15km.In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 6.8, On: 25/06/2026 03:34:32 IST, Lat: 10.451 N, Long: 68.352 W, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Venezuela.”

United States Embassy in Caracas said it is closely monitoring the aftermath of the earthquake.In a post on X, it said, “U.S. Embassy Caracas is closely monitoring the aftermath of a magnitude 7.1 earthquake in Venezuela. American citizens in Venezuela should monitor http://STEP.State.gov. Actions to take: Avoid damaged areas and do not enter damaged buildings. Monitor local media for updates. Seek secure shelter.”