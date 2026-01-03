Home

Venezuelan crisis: Who is Nicolas Maduro? Socialist leader who rose from bus driver to president

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the United States has detained and deported President Nicolas Maduro and his wife following a major military offensive in Venezuela.

President Donald Trump made a major claim early Saturday morning said that the US has carried out a large-scale military operation in Venezuela, and in this operation, President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been detained and taken out of the country. He said that this action was carried out in collaboration with US law enforcement agencies. According to Trump, detailed information about this entire operation will be given through a press conference in a few hours. Maduro has been arrested by the US Delta Force.

Who is Nicolas Maduro?

Nicolás Maduro Moros is a Venezuelan politician and former union leader who has been serving as the president of Venezuela since 2013. A member of the United Socialist Party (PSUV), he previously served as the 24th vice president under President Hugo Chávez from 2012 to 2013 and was also the minister of foreign affairs from 2006 to 2012. Maduro rose to become a trade union leader after beginning his working life as a bus driver. He was appointed to a number of positions under President Hugo Chávez,

before being elected to the National Assembly in 2000.

More than 7 million Venezuelans have left their homeland over the past decade, creating one of the largest displacement crises in modern history. While migration from Venezuela existed earlier, the exodus accelerated sharply after Maduro took power in 2013.

