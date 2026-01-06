Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro makes BIG CLAIM at first US court hearing, accuses US of ‘abduction,’ says…

Home

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, during their first court appearance in New York, pleaded not guilty to all charges in front of the court, accusing the United States government of abducting them from their home country.

Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro BIG CLAIM at first US court hearing, accuses US of ‘abduction’, says…

New York: Amid the escalating tensions between the United States and Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, appeared before the court in New York on Monday. During their first court appearance, both Maduro and Flores pleaded not guilty to all charges. They further accused the US and President Donald Trump of abducting them from their home country, CNN reported. The Venezuelan President and his wife denied all drug trafficking and weapon-related charges levelled against them. Marking a historic moment, the appearance has started a prolonged legal battle. The Venezuelan leader is expected to challenge the legality of the military capture.

After the military operation to arrest Maduro, US President Donald Trump said, “We’re in charge.”

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has signalled that it will closely monitor developments in Venezuela under interim leadership. However, Maduro’s long-time vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, was sworn in as acting president on Monday, according to CNN.

When asked to confirm his identity, Maduro stood up and spoke in Spanish, with his remarks translated into English in court.

He told the court that he “was captured at my home in Caracas, Venezuela,” and, as Judge Alvin Hellerstein attempted to interrupt him, added, “I am still president of my country.”

Responding to the charges for a second time, Maduro said, “I am innocent. I am not guilty of anything that is mentioned here. I am a decent man.”

As per CNN, it remains unclear how much of his statement was translated aloud in the courtroom. Judge Hellerstein said Maduro would be given an opportunity at a later stage to speak in detail about his arrest and the allegations against him.

Maduro’s lawyer confirmed that a not guilty plea had been entered on all four charges. Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores also pleaded not guilty, telling the judge in Spanish, “Not guilty, completely innocent.”

When asked to verify her identity, she said through an interpreter, “I am first lady of the Republic of Venezuela.”

She appeared in court with visible bandages on her forehead and right temple and required assistance to take her seat at the defence table. Her lawyer said she would need a medical evaluation and possible treatment for “significant injuries” sustained during what he described as her “abduction.”

Attorney Mark Donnelly said Flores may have suffered a fracture or, at a minimum, severe bruising to her ribs.

Maduro’s lawyer, Barry Pollack, also told the court that the Venezuelan leader has “some health and medical issues that will require attention,” without providing further details.

Pollack said he intends to file multiple motions challenging both the indictment and Maduro’s arrest, which he described as a “military abduction” carried out by US operatives early Saturday morning, CNN reported.

He also argued that Maduro holds privileges and immunity linked to his position as the leader of a sovereign nation.

According to the CNN report, both Maduro and his wife, Flores, requested the court of arranging a ‘visit’ with representatives of the Venezuelan consulate.

Notably, US law allows detained foreign nationals consular access. However, it is unclear how the court react to the request. Their lawyer did not request immediate release but hinted that a formal bail application would be submitted in the coming days.

The next hearing of the Venezuelan President has been scheduled for March 17.

(with ANI agency)

