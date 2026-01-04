Home

‘Venezuela’s Russian weapons destroyed in seconds by US’: Who is warning India to rethink its purchase of Russian weapons?

American soldiers reached Maduro, took him hostage, and brought him to the USA.

New Delhi: Indian-American venture capitalist Asha Jadeja Motwani has taken a dig at India while reacting to the developments in Venezuela. Asha said that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had bought a lot of weapons from Russia. However, these weapons proved useless when the US attacked. American soldiers reached Maduro, took him hostage, and brought him to the USA. India should also be wary of this, as India also possesses mostly Russian weapons.

What Did Asha Motwani Say?

In her post on X, Asha Motwani wrote, “Venezuela’s Russian military equipment crumbled in seconds against the American military. Hopefully, India is watching. It would be wise for us to know which side our bread is buttered on, who our powerful friends are, and who are not.”

Russian military equipment of Venezuela crumbled in seconds in front of American military. Hope India is watching -). We would be wise to know which side of our bread is buttered, who are our powerful friends and who are not. Indian Americans: 5,000,000

Indian Russians :… — Asha Jadeja Motwani (@ashajadeja325) January 3, 2026

In her post, Asha exaggerated the difference in the number of Indian Americans and Indian Russians, giving an incorrect figure.

Asha Is A Trump Supporter

Indian-origin venture capitalist Asha Jadeja has been in the news in the US recently. She recently claimed that she was responsible for Donald Trump changing his stance on H1-B visas. Asha, a Silicon Valley venture capitalist, is among the biggest donors to Donald Trump.

Asha Jadeja Motwani has invested in more than 200 tech startups. Her major investments include Google, Pinterest, Hulu, Cradlewise, AdHoc Technologies, Climactic, and the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners. Asha’s husband, Rajeev Motwani, was a professor of computer science at Stanford University. He was awarded the Gödel Prize in 2001.

What Happened In Venezuela?

On Saturday, 03 January 2026, US military action was witnessed in several cities, including the Venezuelan capital Caracas. US President Donald Trump confirmed the attacks, stating that US Special Forces had taken President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, into custody. Both are now in the USA.

