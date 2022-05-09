New Delhi: President Vladimir Putin on Monday said Russian troops were defending its “motherland” in Ukraine from an “absolutely unacceptable threat”. Speaking on the occasion of Russia’s Victory Day in Moscow’s Red Square, Putin said the fight in Ukraine was “important to do everything so that the horror of a global war does not happen again”, news agency AFP reported.Also Read - US First Lady Jill Biden Makes Unannounced Visit To Ukraine, Meets Ukranian Counterpart

Putin drew parallels between the Red Army's fighting against Nazi troops and the Russian forces' action in Ukraine while speaking at the military parade marking the World War II victory over the Nazis. He said that the campaign in Ukraine was a timely and necessary move to ward off a potential aggression.

Putin added that the Russian troops were fighting for the country's security in Ukraine and observed a minute of silence to honor the troops who fell in combat.

The Kremlin has refused to refer to the fighting in Ukraine as a “war,” instead calling it a “special military operation”.

After a failed attempt to storm Kyiv and other big cities in Ukraine’s north in the early stages of the war, the Kremlin has shifted its focus to the eastern industrial heartland known as the Donbas, where Moscow-backed rebels have been fighting Ukrainian government forces since 2014. That conflict erupted weeks after Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

The Russian military has rearmed and resupplied its forces withdrawn from Kyiv and moved them to Donbas in an apparent attempt to encircle and destroy the most capable and seasoned Ukrainian troops concentrated there.

(With inputs from AP)