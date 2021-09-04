Kabul: A woman activist who participated in a protest in Kabul seeking political rights under the new Taliban regime was reportedly seen with a head injury, blood streaming down her face, reported news agency ANI. Activist Nargis Saddat alleged that she was beaten up by the Taliban during a protest on Saturday led by women’s rights activists. As per a Tolo News report, the Taliban prevented the marchers from continuing towards the presidential palace and lobbed tear gas on them.Also Read - Kabul Airport Reopens To Receive Aid, Civilian Flights to Start Operation Soon, Says Qatar

Women activists and the protesters said they wanted to demonstrate in front of the gate of the Presidential Palace (ARG), but members of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan did not allow them to, reported The Khaama Press News Agency. The video clips shared on social media by journalists and other people showed that the Taliban used tear gas to disperse the all-women protest after they failed to do so after gunshots.

According to eyewitness accounts, the Taliban opened gunshots to disperse the women and asked the journalists to leave the scene, reported The Khaama Press News Agency. Saturday’s protest was the fourth all-women protest held in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover. Earlier, protests were held in western Herat province and in the Afghan capital respectively.

(Based on ANI inputs)