Kabul: At the break of dawn today, a grim era shadowed Afghanistan as the Taliban effectively took over the nation after capturing the capital city of Kabul. At the same time, a video widely circulated on social media platforms showed the Afghan flag being lowered in the Wazir Akbar Khan area of Kabul, depicting a sad state of affairs, in what the Taliban has called the ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’.Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis: Ashraf Ghani Fled With 4 Cars, Helicopter Full of Cash, Claims Report

A video by news agency Associated Press was shared by TOLOnews which showed the Afghan national tricolour being lowered in Kabul as the Taliban took over. Also Read - Kevin Pietersen Feels Rashid Khan's Performance Most Heart-Warming Story of Hundred Under Current Circumstances

Watch Video:

#Afghanistan flag being lowered in the Wazir Akbar Khan area in #Kabul on Monday as #Taliban take over. (TOLOnews/AP video) pic.twitter.com/N6MFqSWwWo — India.com (@indiacom) August 16, 2021

Also Read - BREAKING: Afghan Military Plane Crashes in Uzbekistan

A bustling metropolis of six million suddenly turned into a slow, male-dominated city without police or traffic controls, shuttered businesses and the Taliban patrolled on every street. Only 48 hours ago, Kabul was jam-packed with cars and hundreds of people lining up outside banks, visa processing offices and travel agencies amid the Taliban insurgence, but it has now come to a near standstill.

Countries with embassies in Afghanistan have started an evacuation of their citizens and staff due to an uncertain future as President Ashraf Ghani left the country just before Kabul fell into the hands of the Taliban.

Air India — the only airline that has been operating flights between India and Afghanistan — operated its last Delhi-Kabul-Delhi flight on Sunday. The flight scheduled for Monday was cancelled as the Kabul airspace closed down.

“Commercial operations from Kabul airport have been suspended today. This has forced a pause in our repatriation efforts. We are awaiting the resumption of flights to restart the process,” the MEA stated.