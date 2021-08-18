Kabul: In yet another video from Afghanistan that has been circulating on social media, an amusement park was seen blazing in flames, allegedly after the Taliban set it on fire. This comes days after the Taliban seized the Afghan capital of Kabul, taking over the presidential palace after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.Also Read - Ranu Mondal Joins The Viral 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Trend, Sings The Song in Her Soulful Voice | Watch

Several videos have gone viral over the last few days, some showing Taliban fighters laughing, crashing bumper cars and riding merry-go-rounds in amusement parks, while others showing the militants enjoying ice creams and hitting the gym, in ironic contrast to the horrific scenes at Kabul airport.

In the latest video, a massive ground, purportedly the Bokhdi Amusement Park in Begha, Sheberghan city, was seen set ablaze. The person who shared the video on Twitter said that the Taliban burnt down the park because it had idols and the idols are against Islamic practices.

Watch video:

The Bokhdi Amusement Park was set on fire by Taliban insurgents in Begha, Sheberghan. The reason is that the statues/idols standing there are in Public access Idols are illegal in Islam, This is the logic of the Taliban's brutal emirate. The homeland is occupied.#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/MBuYsQQbxk — Ihtesham Afghan (@IhteshamAfghan) August 17, 2021

On the other hand, heart-wrenching clips of Afghans desperate to leave the war-torn nation have gained sympathy from across the world. In another video, a man in black clothes, purportedly a Taliban militant, was seen shooting at a civilian who was crossing the blast wall to enter Kabul airport.

At least 10 people have been killed and several left wounded amid sporadic reports of gunfire and complete mayhem at the passenger terminal of the Kabul international airport where thousands of Afghans converged in hopes of getting an evacuation flight.