New Delhi: As China continues to curb the fresh spread of coronavirus, petrifying videos and images of garbage bags loaded with cats and dogs have emerged on the internet. The terrifying footage of animals being chucked was first shared on Twitter along with a caption, "26 million people in lockdown in Shanghai." In the video, dead, as well as alive animals, can be seen stuffed in several large transparent sacks tossed on the side of the pavement.

Watch the video (Disclaimer: Disturbing Visuals)

26 million people in lockdown in Shanghai. People are committing suicide from their balconies and Pets from people getting tested positive for #Covid are being collected to be killed and slaughtered in #Shanghai / #China This is pure evil! pic.twitter.com/9spkdvi4WS — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) April 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Shanghai allowed 4 million more people out of their homes today as anti-virus controls that shut down China’s biggest city eased, while the International Monetary Fund cut its forecast of Chinese economic growth and warned the global flow of industrial goods might be disrupted. Also Read - UP Covid Update: Yogi Govt Makes RT-PCR Test Mandatory For Passengers Coming To Lucknow

A total of almost 12 million people in the city of 25 million are allowed to go outdoors following the first round of easing last week, health official Wu Ganyu said at a news conference. Wu said the virus was “under effective control” for the first time in some parts of the city.

Under the latest changes, more than 4 million people are included in areas where the status shifted from closed to controlled, said Wu. He said some are not allowed to leave their neighborhoods and large gatherings are prohibited.