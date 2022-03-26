New Delhi: Even as Belarus President Aleksander Lukashenko is supporting Moscow in its fight against Kyiv, many Belarusian fighters joined Ukraine’s military to take on Russia. In video shared by The Kyiv Independent, Belarusian Volunteer Battalion officially joined Ukraine’s Armed Forces and pledged to defend Kyiv against Russia.Also Read - Russia-Ukraine War: Who Are The Culprits Of Peace?

The video showed members of the battalion named after Kastus Kalinouski, Belarusian 19th century writer and revolutionary, taking oath while joining Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

⚡️Belarusian Volunteer Battalion officially joins Ukraine’s military. The members of the battalion named after Kastus Kalinouski, Belarusian 19th century writer and revolutionary, took oath and became part of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/XyrtX0owPn — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 26, 2022

Earlier, President Alexander Lukashenko has allowed his ally Russia to use Belarus’ territory to launch an invasion of Ukraine.

To this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rebuked Belarusians for allowing their country to be used as a staging ground for the Russian invasion, adding that Ukrainian cities are facing an attack on a scale unseen since World War II when Belarus and Ukraine faced a Nazi invasion as parts of the Soviet Union.

“But you aren’t on the same side with us in the war that is going on now,” Zelenskyy said in Russian, which is widely spoken in Belarus. “The Russian military is launching missiles at Ukraine from your territory. From your territory they are kiling our children, they are destroying our homes and trying to blow up everything that has been built for decades,” Zelenskyy said, news agency The Associated Press reported.

In an emotional speech, the Ukrainian leader questioned how Belarusians will be able “to look into the eyes of your children, into the eyes of each other.” “We are your neighbors. Be Belarus, not Russia!” he said.

The Belarusian leader quickly quickly shot back, denigrating Ukrainian President Zelenskyy as an American puppet and charging that the Russian attack resulted from Zelenskyy’s failure to accept Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demand for Ukraine to renounce its bid to join NATO.

The West responded to Belarus hosting Russian troops for the invasion by slamming it with new tough sanctions along with Russia.