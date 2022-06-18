New Delhi: At least two blasts were reported near Gurudwara in Afghanistan’s Kabul as India said it was “deeply concerned” over the situation. “The explosions hit a busy road near a Sikh-Hindu temple (Gurdwara) in Police District today in Kabul,” China’s Xinhua News reported citing eyewitnesses.Also Read - Indian Team In Kabul Hold Talks With Taliban For The First Time Since Takeover

“The sound of explosions was heard in Karte Parwan area of Kabul city. Details about the nature and casualties of this incident are not yet known,” Afghanistan’s Tolo News tweeted today.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed thick black smoke emanating into the sky.

#WATCH | Explosions heard in Karte Parwan area of Kabul city in Afghanistan.

Kabul blasts: ‘Deeply concerned’, says India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was “deeply concerned” over the blast reports from Kabul while adding that “closely monitoring the situation”.

“We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in that city. We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in that city. We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments.

One person had reportedly died in the explosions in Kabul. More details to follow.