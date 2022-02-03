New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a British Airways plane A321 was forced to abort a landing at the Heathrow airport due to high winds. As per the reports, the incident took place on Monday morning, during Storm Corrie which swept the United Kingdom in the wake of Storm Malik over the weekend.Also Read - As Omicron Situation Gets Better in UK, PM Boris Johnson Lifts Covid-19 Testing For Fully Vaccinated Travellers

A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. Captured by live streaming platform BIG JET TV, the video footage showed the A321 plane beginning a bumpy ascent before the right-wing lifts into the air, sending the aircraft careening down the runway at a dramatic angle.

Watch the video below:-

A321 TOGA and Tail Strike!

A full-on Touch and go, with a tail strike! Watch for the paint dust after contact and watch the empennage shaking as it drags. The pilot deserves a medal! BA training could use this in a scenario – happy to send the footage chaps 😉#aviation #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/ibXjmVJGiT — BIG JET TV (@BigJetTVLIVE) January 31, 2022

According to Sky News, the jet arrived from Aberdeen at around 10:50 am on Monday but the pilot abandoned the scheduled landing as the aircraft was buffeted by strong winds. The pilot then made the decision to abort, before successfully landing the plane at the second attempt.