China Plane Crash: Hours after a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737, carrying 132 people on board, crashed on Monday in a mountainous area of the country's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, several terrifying videos started circulating on social media. In one of the videos captured by a security camera, the ill-fated aircraft is seen diving straight into the ground. Another video showed plumes of thick smoke and fire emerging from the mountains. Besides, Chinese state media have also shared video footage, showing massive blaze and smoke billowing from the crash site.

In its final seconds, Flight MU5735 was seen in a nosedive before it crashed into the mountains. According to FlightRadar24 data, the last sourced information on flight MU5735 showed it ended at 2.22 p.m., at an altitude of 3,225 ft.

Watch The Final Seconds of Chinese Plane MU5735 Before Crash



“Of the 132 people, 123 were passengers and nine crew members”, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said.

The CAAC said it has initiated the emergency response mechanism and dispatched a working team to the site. The number of casualties was not immediately known. China Eastern is also yet to issue a statement on the crash.

Flight tracking sites said that the plane was in the air for just over an hour, the BBC reported.