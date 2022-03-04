New Delhi: A video, which is doing rounds on social media, features fire breaking out at Zaporizhzhia power plant, prompting fears of a radiation disaster. Sharing the video on Twitter, the Adviser to the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, “Zaporizhzhia NPP is under fire! Entire Europe is at risk of a repeat of the nuclear catastrophe. Russians must stop fire!” The assault on the eastern city of Enerhodar and its Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant came as the invasion entered its second week with Russian forces gaining ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea.Also Read - BREAKING: Indian Student Shot in Kyiv Amid Evacuation, Hospitalised

Zaporizhzhia NPP is under fire! The entire Europe is at risk of a repeat of the nuclear catastrophe. Russians must stop fire! pic.twitter.com/P46YxKZZ0W — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 4, 2022

Nuclear plant spokesman Andriy Tuz told Ukrainian television that shells were falling directly on the facility and had set fire to one of its six reactors. That reactor is under renovation and not operating, but there is nuclear fuel inside, he said. Also Read - Let's Sit Down And Negotiate: Ukraine President Zelenskyy Calls For Direct Talks With Putin Amid Escalating War

Firefighters cannot get near the flames because they are being shot at, he said, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted a plea to the Russians to stop the assault and allow fire teams inside.

“We demand that they stop the heavy weapons fire,” Tuz said in a video statement. “There is a real threat of nuclear danger in the biggest atomic energy station in Europe.”

The attack renewed fears that the invasion could result in damage to one of Ukraine’s 15 nuclear reactors and trigger another emergency like the 1986 Chernobyl accident, the world’s worst nuclear disaster, which happened about 110 kilometers (65 miles) north of the capital.

The American Nuclear Society condemned the attack but said the latest radiation levels remained within natural background level.

(With Inputs From AP)