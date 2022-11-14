Caught On Camera: Tesla Car Goes Out Of Control In China While Parking; Kills 2

According to reports by Reuters, the incident took place in the southern province of Guangdone wherein a high school girl and motorcyclist were killed.

Tesla Car Crash: In fatal accident, Tesla’s Model Y car lost control on a busy street in China killing two people. A video of the electric car trying to park that later gained speed has went viral on the internet. According to reports by Reuters, the incident took place in the southern province of Guangdone wherein a high school girl and motorcyclist were killed.

WATCH TESLA CAR CRASH IN CHINA

A CCTV captured the deadly accident. It shows that the car was attempting to slow park before it picked pace and lost control. The footage shows that it missed several pedestrian on the way before it rammed into other vehicles and cyclist and a building.

Crazy @Tesla video from a week ago. Just saw it on Reddit. Driver was trying to park the car and then things went awry. Parking button didn’t work. Breaks didn’t work. It just kept on accelerating. Two people including a high school girl dead. pic.twitter.com/GTwVs7QOg6 — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) November 13, 2022

According to a report by TOI, the driver alleged that the brakes of Model Y were unresponsive but Tesla claims to have no datA of brakes being applied during the accident.

“Police are currently seeking a third party appraisal agency to identify the truth behind this accident and we will actively provide any necessary assistance,” Elon Musk’s electric vehicle maker told Reuters in a message on Sunday, cautioning against believing “rumours”.

China is Tesla’s second-largest market, and the crash was among the top trending topics on the Weibo social media platform on Sunday.

Tesla said videos showed that the car’s brake lights were not on when the car was speeding and that its data showed issues such as there being no action to step on the brakes, Reuters repored.

Tesla has faced claims of brake failure in China before.