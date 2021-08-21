Kabul: Desperate to flee Afghanistan, thousands of people swamped at Kabul airport on Friday. This happened after rumors spread that America would take anyone who gets through at the airport. Afghans collected in large numbers behind the barbed wires at the airport.Also Read - Resistance Forces Recapture 3 Districts From Taliban Control in Afghanistan, Many Insurgents Killed: Reports

In a video tweeted by a US reporter, thousands of people can be trying to climb the barbed wire and get to the other side.

Such scenes have been playing out in Kabul ever since the Taliban over the country, after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country fearing “bloodshed”.

Kabul airport today. Rumors that the Americans will take anyone that gets through so tens of thousands have arrived. pic.twitter.com/n9yKaf98TJ — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 20, 2021

A local media outlet reported that US forces had to use tear gas to disperse civilians to control the chaos.

“At Kabul International Airport, US forces used tear gas to disperse civilians. Although the United States has urged people not to leave Afghanistan with the necessary documents, large numbers of undocumented people have gathered at the airport and disrupted order,” the outlet tweeted in Pashto.

د کابل په نړیوال هوایي ډګر کې امریکايي ځواکونو د خلکو د خورولو لپاره اوښکې بهونکی ګاز کارولی. سره لدې چې امریکا د خلکو غوښتي چې د لازمو اسنادو لرونکو کسان د افغانستان نه باسي، خو ګڼ شمیر خلک چې هیڅ ډول سند نلري په هوایي ډګر کې راټول شوي او نظم یې ګډوډ کړی. voasocial # voapasht # pic.twitter.com/xM8db312XH — VOA Pashto امریکا غږ (@VOAPashto) August 20, 2021

Following the Taliban’s takeover of the Afghan capital on August 15, thousands of Afghans have flooded to Kabul airport to leave the country.

About 5,000 US troops have been deployed in Kabul airport to help with the airlift process.

At least 12 people have been killed in gun shootings and stampedes in the airport since the capital city’s fall.

The situation in Afghanistan remains uncertain after the Taliban’s swift takeover of most parts of the country.