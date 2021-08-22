New Delhi: ‘I feel like crying, everything that was built in the last 20 years is now finished’, an Afghan senator who was evacuated from Kabul burst into tears after landing at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad on Sunday. Senator Narender Singh Khalsa had to frequently wipe away his tears as he narrated his ordeal to a reporter who asked him to express his feelings after being forced to leave his country. Notably, the Sikh parliamentarian was among the 168 evacuees, including 23 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus onboard IAF’s C-17 Globemaster aircraft that took off from Kabul airport earlier today.Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis: 7 killed at Kabul Airport Amid Chaos as People Try to Flee Taliban Takeover

#WATCH | Afghanistan's MP Narender Singh Khalsa breaks down as he reaches India from Kabul. "I feel like crying…Everything that was built in the last 20 years is now finished. It's zero now," he says.

The Afghanistan MP further said that at least 200 Hindu Sikhs are stranded in the war-torn country. “The situation is worrisome. But religious places are safe as of now,” he added.

Besides, an Afghan woman who was among the evacuees expressed her gratitude towards India and revealed that the situation was worrisome in her country.

“Situation was deteriorating in Afghanistan, so I came here with my daughter and two grandchildren. Our Indian brothers and sisters came to our rescue. They (Taliban) burnt down my house. I thank India for helping us,” she told ANI.

India evacuates 168 people from Kabul

Earlier in the day, a special Indian Air Force repatriation flight ferrying 168 evacuees from Kabul landed at the Ghaziabad Hindon airbase. The flight had 107 Indian nationals among those evacuated from Afghanistan, which has been overtaken by the Talban last week. All the passengers underwent RT- PCR test upon arrival in the country.

India has been allowed to operate two flights per day from Kabul to evacuate its nationals stranded in Afghanistan, government sources told ANI. The permission was granted by American and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces which have been controlling operations of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the Afghan capital fell to the Taliban on August 15.

People Desperate to leave strife-torn Afghanistan

People in Afghanistan have been rushing to leave the country after the Taliban seized control. On August 15, the country’s government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the country. Countries have been urgently evacuating their citizens from the war-torn nation. The Kabul airport is witnessing nowadays a heavy chaos due to instability in the region.

The MEA has said the government is committed to the safe return of all Indian nationals from Afghanistan. The MEA said that the main challenge for travel to and from Afghanistan is the operational status of the Kabul airport. Spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs (MEA), Arindam Bagchi, tweeted earlier to say that two Nepalese citizens were among those on board the Air India flight from Kabul.