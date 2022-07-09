New Delhi: As Moscow continued its offensive in Ukraine, the war-hit country’s defence forces also hit back at the Russian forces. Ukraine’s defence forces shared a photo of the moment Russian tanks go up in smoke after a series of explosions.Also Read - Fresh Russian Missile Strike In Ukraine's Odesa Region, 21 Killed

Aerial shots shared by Ukraine’s defence forces on Twitter showed thick black smoke billowing out of the Russian tanks. “In this battle Ukrainian airborne forces destroyed nine Russian tanks. Total number of the enemy’s tanks destroyed will soon reach 2,000. Footage by the Command of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces,” Ukraine’s Defence Ministry tweeted along with the video footage.

On Friday, a Ukrainian regional official warned of deteriorating living conditions in a city captured by Russian forces two weeks ago, saying Sievierodonetsk is without water, power or a working sewage system while the bodies of the dead decompose in hot apartment buildings.

Governor Serhiy Haidai said the Russians were unleashing indiscriminate artillery barrages as they try to secure their gains in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk province. Moscow this week claimed full control of Luhansk, but the governor and other Ukrainian officials said their troops retained a small part of the province.

“Luhansk hasn’t been fully captured even though the Russians have engaged all their arsenal to achieve that goal,” Haidai told The Associated Press. “Fierce battles are going on in several villages on the region’s border. The Russians are relying on tanks and artillery to advance, leaving scorched earth.”