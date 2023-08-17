Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Video: Germany’s Frankfurt Airport Flooded After Heavy Rain; Flights Cancelled
A video from the Frankfurt Airport showed its runway heavily flooded as passengers of flights, which had landed, were unable to exit the planes.
New Delhi: Frankfurt Airport in Germany came to a standstill as its runway areas were flooded due to heavy rainfall. Dozens of flights were cancelled or diverted at the Frankfurt Airport due to the inclement weather.
A video from the Frankfurt Airport showed its runway heavily flooded, turning the landing areas into swimming pools. Passengers of several flights, which had landed at the airport, were unable to exit the planes as large amounts of water had collected on the runway areas.
#frankfurt airport tonight 👀
credit: @AFlyGuyTravels pic.twitter.com/yDjXKcCvvI
— Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) August 16, 2023
