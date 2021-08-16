Afghanistan Crisis: As thousands of citizens of war-torn Afghanistan crowded the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul to leave the country, a chaotic situation erupted following which gunfires were shot by the insurgents. As many as 5 people have lost their lives following the gunfire. Witnesses reported seeing the prone, bloodied bodies lying on the ground just outside the terminal building, said reports. A number of videos with shots beings fired and panicked people running in different directions to stay safe are now circulating on social media platforms. Several media houses reported that the gunfire was shot at the crowds jostling to board aircraft.Also Read - India to Chair UNSC Meet on Situation in Afghanistan Today

Also Read - BREAKING: 5 Killed, Several Injured in Gunfire Amid Chaos at Kabul's Hamid Karzai Airport

Meanwhile, the US military has taken over the security at the Kabul airport to execute the massive airlift of diplomat presence in Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover of the capital city, The Wall Street Journal reported. Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday informed that the President has sent additional forces to ensure an orderly and safe evacuation of the US diplomatic presence in Kabul.

In other recent development, over 60 countries including the US, United Kingdom, Japan, Germany and Canada on Sunday (local time) urged “all parties” to safeguard the departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the war-torn country, and said that roads, airports and border crossing must remain open.

Afghanistan’s government has collapsed with President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country and the Taliban’s entry into the capital, the New York Times reported. Reports also suggest that the movement will soon proclaim the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan