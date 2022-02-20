Miami: It was a narrow escape for a large number of people when a helicopter crashed into the Atlantic Ocean close to swimmers and sun bathers on Miami Beach, in Florida on Saturday. Federal agencies are investigating the crash of the helicopter, which had three passengers onboard, reported news agency Reuters.Also Read - Video: Andhra Pradesh Police Burn 2 Lakh Kg Ganja Worth Rs 500 Crore in Visakhapatnam | WATCH

A Robinson R44 helicopter plunged into the ocean close to a crowded beach at 1:20 p.m. local time, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The agency is investigating the cause of the crash with the National Transportation Safety Board.

A video footage of the crash showed the helicopter diving into an area that was full of swimmers. Watch the goosebumps-giving video here:

This afternoon at 1:10 p.m., MBPD received a call of a helicopter crash in the ocean near 10 Street. Police and @MiamiBeachFire responded to the scene along with several partner agencies. Two occupants have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/heSIqnQtle — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 19, 2022

The Miami Beach police and fire departments responded to the scene and said on Twitter that two of the passengers were transported to a local hospital “in stable condition.”