Video: Huge Explosion Takes Place In UK’s Great Yarmouth As World War II Bomb Detonates | WATCH

The device is about one metre (3.2ft) long and weighs about 250kg (39st 5lbs), and was discovered by a contractor.

Great Yarmouth: A 250kg World War II era bomb detonated in UK’ Great Yarmouth while people were working on to defuse it. A hug blast was heard from miles. It was an unplanned detonation but no casualties were reported. There have been no reports of injuries among the Army, emergency services or the public, Norfolk Police said.

Cordons were put in place when the bomb was first discovered close to two gas pipes on Tuesday, and work began to make it safe.

Watch Major Explosion As WWII Bomb Detonates

The unexploded bomb in #GreatYarmouth detonated earlier during work to disarm it. Our drone captured the moment. We can confirm that no one was injured. Public safety has been at the heart of our decision making all the way through this operation, which we know has been lengthy. pic.twitter.com/9SaeYmHkrb — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) February 10, 2023

Army specialists had been cutting the bomb using a technique that creates a slow burn of the explosives, and burns off that material. Officers had said there was a risk of an unintended detonation.

The work to cut into it began on Thursday, but the water needed to do the work reduced the effectiveness of the sand barrier around the device.

The device is about one metre (3.2ft) long and weighs about 250kg (39st 5lbs), and was discovered by a contractor working on the third crossing over the River Yare. There had been a 400-metre cordon in place at the scene.

After the military device was discovered in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday morning, Metro Newsreports that hundreds of people had to be evacuated from their homes and places of work. However, efforts to deploy specialised robots to detonate the device didn’t exactly go as planned, and the blast couldn’t be stopped, reported NDTV.

Local resident Conrad Impey said he was relieved to be back in his home after staying with relatives. The 46-year-old, his fiancée, their daughter and grandson were evacuated from their home on Admiralty Road at 23:10 GMT on Tuesday, according to report by BBC.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.